Macon Water Authority: Log Cabin Drive bridge to remain closed for repairs for next two and a half weeks

MACON, Ga. — Macon Water Authority says it could be weeks before part of Log Cabin Drive reopens.

The authority says a pipe, 12 inches in diameter, broke Friday under a bridge on Log Cabin Drive. The bridge is about a half-mile north of the Log Cabin Drive and Mercer University Drive intersection.

Macon Water Authority board member Bill Howell says a crew will begin to repair the waterline and the damaged bridge on Tuesday, but it could take two and a half weeks to repair.

He says the waterline was temporarily rerouted Friday afternoon, and water was restored to customers by 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

However, residents are reporting discolored water.

Howell says that's expected. He says the water is safe, and no boil advisory is currently in effect.