Macon Water Authority member sent to jail for contempt of court

MACON, Ga. — A judge sent a Macon Water Authority member to jail for contempt of court Monday.

13WMAZ has been reporting on legal troubles for board member Desmond Brown. The authority censured him last month due to complaints against his business.

Monday's case goes back to a separate case that started before Brown was elected to the board. Judge Connie Williford said Brown was in contempt for ignoring a judge's orders to repay $40,000 plus interest and to produce documents connected to a different complaint.

After the hearing, court officers led Brown away in handcuffs.

