MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority says their servers are recovering after a ransomware attack that happened Sunday.

According to a news release from the authority, the issue is resolved, but their customer service software is down and people can't login to their online accounts as a result. They say they have found no evidence of any customer data or financial information breach, and their water and sewer services have not been impacted.

The release says the authority is accepting payments at its Second Street headquarters via cash or check only, which will be applied to customer accounts once their systems are back online. Customers won't be charged any late fees, penalties, or service disconnections.

If you have any questions, you can call the Macon Water Authority at 478-464-5600 during normal business hours, and 478-464-5650 after hours.

