Macon Water Authority repairs pipe that burst near Log Cabin Drive bridge, road still closed

According to a release from the water authority, the damaged 12-inch pipe was repaired by a local contractor

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority says repairs to the water main at 4050 Log Cabin Drive that burst last weekend are nearing completion.

According to a release from the water authority, the damaged 12-inch pipe was repaired by a local contractor, and they have started backfilling the collapsed sections of the roadway with rock and concrete.

They say that another engineering firm was hired to make sure that the filling is correctly installed, preventing any traffic safety issues in the future. The authority hopes that the road will be back in use next week.

The water main break closed Log Cabin Drive, forcing drivers to take detours.