The Macon Water Authority is seeking reimbursement for the 4-million-gallon sewage spill into a creek that lead to a no-contact advisory for parts of the Ocmulgee River last week.

While the advisory was lifted this week, the MWA issued a release Thursday explaining how the sewage overflowed from a manhole near the Walnut Street Bridge.

It says construction debris was forced into the manhole, which had already been damaged by heavy equipment.

Debris pulled from the line includes a chunk of an 8-inch PVC pipe, a coil of construction material, large rocks, and a piece of the broken manhole cover.

The MWA is now trying to identify the contractor(s) who damaged the lid and dumped the materials into it.

They will also be seeking reimbursement for the expense in extracting the material.

“We can’t eliminate all sewer spills, but this major spill was obviously preventable,” said MWA President and Executive Director Tony Rojas.

