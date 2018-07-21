The Macon Water Authority is asking everyone to continue to refrain from any direct contact with the Ocmulgee River from the south take out at Amerson River Park to the Spring Street boat landing.

The advisory will continue through Sunday and the MWA will continue to monitor the river and release an update on Monday, according to a Macon Water Authority advisory update.

This comes after over 4 million gallons of sewage spilled on Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and Thursday between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The spill went into Vineville Branch, which flows into the Ocmulgee River.

The water authority says they will periodically test the water for up to a year as a precaution.

