MACON, Ga. — People living at a Macon apartment complex have no running water. At Crystal Lake Apartments, you might see a few children having fun and playing outside but inside, you'll find some upset parents because they have no running water.

The Macon Water Authority posted notices that say they shut off the water because the property management company, Kenilworth Manor LLC, did not pay the bill. Tasha Brown says she pays her rent on time and doesn't know why her water is off.

"This is the second time we've gotten the notice from Macon Water Authority, but the first time, they didn't cut us off. The second time, I guess they took it upon themselves because they really weren't getting their money," said Brown.

Felicia Parks with the water authority says the company owes about $41,000. The notice says as a courtesy, the authority will turn on the water every other day for two hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. temporarily until the account is paid in full.

"We are suppose to shower every other day. With all our rent money you all got, we have to bathe every other day? That's too much," said Brown.

Tray Valentine says he worries about the kids living there.

"And not have water for them to bathe and to take a shower, that's embarrassing," said Valentine.

"For them to see that the water is off, that probably makes them feel like, 'My mom or my dad didn't do this or do that,' but we did our part," said Brown.

Brown says after about six calls, she was able to get a hold of the complex manager who told her after rent is sent to corporate, it's out of their hands.

"If that's the case we can up and move with our rent we just paid you feel me. It doesn't make any sense," said Brown.

13WMAZ called the landlord multiple times and did not get a response. The Macon Water Authority says it posted shutoff notices for tenants on Jan. 25.