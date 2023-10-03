x
200 Macon Water Authority customers to be without water Saturday. Here's why

The Macon Water Authority says that the water services will be off for 12 hours on Saturday for some north Macon customers.

MACON, Ga. — The water taps will be off in some Macon areas this Saturday, and two lanes on Vineville Avenue will be closed too. That's according to a post on the Macon Water Authority Facebook page.

A 6-inch water main at Ward Street and Vineville Avenue is in need of repair, and the Macon Water Authority has hired a contractor to make the repairs.

Credit: Macon Water Authority

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, water services will be off for 200 Water Authority customers and will affect the following addresses. 

  • 2007 to 2281 Vineville Ave 

  • 112 to 206 Ward Street

  • 1956 to 1984 Second Ave

  • All of Beverly Place

  • All of Lamar Street

  • All of Ferguson Street

  • 106 to 192 Culver Street 

  • 108 to 222 Forest Avenue 

  • Vineville Independent Senior Living Community 

  • The Pines on Vineville 

  • Wesleyan Gardens Apartments 

  • Silverwood Apartments

The Water Authority says that they will notify customers as soon as water services are back, and if there are any changes, they will keep the public up to date, according to a post on their Facebook page.

