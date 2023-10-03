200 Macon Water Authority customers to be without water Saturday. Here's why

MACON, Ga. — The water taps will be off in some Macon areas this Saturday, and two lanes on Vineville Avenue will be closed too. That's according to a post on the Macon Water Authority Facebook page.
A 6-inch water main at Ward Street and Vineville Avenue is in need of repair, and the Macon Water Authority has hired a contractor to make the repairs.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, water services will be off for 200 Water Authority customers and will affect the following addresses.
112 to 206 Ward Street
1956 to 1984 Second Ave
All of Beverly Place
All of Lamar Street
All of Ferguson Street
106 to 192 Culver Street
108 to 222 Forest Avenue
Vineville Independent Senior Living Community
The Pines on Vineville
Wesleyan Gardens Apartments
Silverwood Apartments
The Water Authority says that they will notify customers as soon as water services are back, and if there are any changes, they will keep the public up to date, according to a post on their Facebook page.