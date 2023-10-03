200 Macon Water Authority customers to be without water Saturday. Here's why

The Macon Water Authority says that the water services will be off for 12 hours on Saturday for some north Macon customers.

MACON, Ga. — The water taps will be off in some Macon areas this Saturday, and two lanes on Vineville Avenue will be closed too. That's according to a post on the Macon Water Authority Facebook page.

A 6-inch water main at Ward Street and Vineville Avenue is in need of repair, and the Macon Water Authority has hired a contractor to make the repairs.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, water services will be off for 200 Water Authority customers and will affect the following addresses.

2007 to 2281 Vineville Ave

112 to 206 Ward Street

1956 to 1984 Second Ave

All of Beverly Place

All of Lamar Street

All of Ferguson Street

106 to 192 Culver Street

108 to 222 Forest Avenue

Vineville Independent Senior Living Community

The Pines on Vineville

Wesleyan Gardens Apartments

Silverwood Apartments