Macon widow still grieving, looking for answers a year after husband's shooting death

A Macon widow is still grieving as the anniversary of her husband's death approaches.

MACON, Ga. — On Feb. 20, 2021, someone shot Carlos Daniels outside of his apartment building. He died the next day.

With the anniversary of his death approaching, his widow still has no answers as to who killed her husband.

Phalyn Spaulding says she asked him to pick up some lemonade from a convenience store. Then, as he returned, he was shot right outside their home in the 300-block of Pierce Avenue. Spaulding and their grandchildren were inside.

"[We] went outside and he had this bag that I still have from Family Dollar -- I don't know the purpose of me still having it. He was just lying there," said Spaulding.

Daniels died the next day.

Macon Regional Crimestoppers announced $10,000 would be offered for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) who killed Daniels.

Since then, Spaulding says she continues to relive that tragic moment. She has moved out of town and says she avoids Macon now.

"I am not comfortable in Macon until they find out who did it," said Spaulding.

As she tries to move forward, she is left constantly wondering who killed her husband whom she says was full of love.

"He loved his family, he loved his children. He loved his mama, he loved me," remembered Spaulding.

The widow says the last time she spoke to a detective about the case was in May 2021. She urges anyone who might know anything about Daniels' death to contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.