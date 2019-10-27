MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, folks in Macon gathered to bring awareness to women who are battling hair loss.

The American Hair Loss Association says women make up to 40% of hair loss sufferers.

That's why the Alpha Rho chapter of Lambda Mu Kappa sorority passed out wigs, lip gloss, and even provided nail services for their "Wiggin' Out" event.

Dawyone Lawrence says women facing breast cancer or depression risk losing their hair. So they wanted the women who came out to feel like royalty while being pampered.

"We want to give them their lives back. A lot of times, women do not know what direction to turn in when they do have hair loss. For me as a woman, especially an African American woman, to lose my hair would cause me all types of issues. So with us being able to offer some services back to women, because we want all woman to feel good about themselves," Lawrence said.

Lawrence says their first annual event was free for everyone.

