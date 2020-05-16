MACON, Ga. — With two seniors leaving before the postponed graduation date in July, Windsor Academy decided to do something special.

It was a graduation ceremony for two. Seniors Andrew Roden and Morgan Davis are leaving for military duty soon, but Windsor Academy couldn't let them go without a proper sendoff.

"It was a little nerve-wracking because I didn't know if I was gonna have one, but Windsor typically pulls through and makes big stuff like this to get something going," says Roden.

Roden played football and baseball in high school, but now, he is joining the Army, something he says his family is supportive of.

"A lot of people in my family were in the military and it just made a lot more sense anyway to go military than go to college and go into student loan debt," he says.

His fellow graduate Morgan Davis says Windsor is like a family and she knew college wasn't the right choice for her.

"I already kind of figured out I wanted to go into the military, I just wasn't sure which branch," says Davis.

Davis chose the Marines. She says the fact she was still able to have a graduation was the perfect ending to her time at Windsor Academy.

"I was very shocked, super-excited, I was really worried in the beginning that I wouldn't be able to accept my diploma," she says.

Although they all were socially distanced during the ceremony, Roden and Davis says it was great to see their teachers and friends again.

Windsor Academy's graduation is scheduled for July 17.

