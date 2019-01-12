MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car Sunday morning.

Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said a call came in just before 7:40 a.m. about an unresponsive person off Winton Avenue. That's off Napier Avenue in west Macon.

Howard said deputies found a man inside a car in an alley way with blood on him.

The crime lab and coroner's office were both called to the scene, where they determined he had one gunshot wound.

Deputies are now looking for more information about what happened and when he was shot, Howard said.

The sheriff's office identified the victim as 23-year-old Eric Broomfield of Macon.

This is Macon's 25th homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Two men wearing masks rob Macon Dollar General

RELATED: 'We have to create policies': Macon-Bibb mayoral candidates have plans to cut down on violence

RELATED: 'This is a fight for our community': Cliffard Whitby announces six-point plan to reduce crime in Macon

RELATED: Shot fired during Macon grocery robbery

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.