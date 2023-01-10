The 'Macon Witches Float' at Amerson River Park kicks off the spooky season

The event organizers invited attendees to "paddle into the spirit of the season" for the third annual Macon Witches Float.

MACON, Ga. — As we enter the start of October, many Central Georgians are getting prepared for the most spooky season of the year.

On Sunday, ABC Breathe kicked the festivities off with the third annual Macon Witches Float at Amerson River Park.

Witches and Warlocks gathered to float down the Ocmulgee River.

According to the event's page on Facebook, ABC Breathe invited participants to "paddle into the spirit of this season" and "start off the witchy season in a fun way!"

The float down the Ocmulgue River invited attendees to bring their best costumes and "ditch your broomstick for paddles." They also offered rentals from Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions.

The event, which costs between $15 and $35 depending on when you registered, is an annual fundraiser held by ABC Breathe.

On the event's Facebook page, they say that some of the proceeds will go towards Macon Periods Easier -- which their Facebook page says works to raise awareness for "period poverty" -- and a scholarship event for ABC Breathe.

"They're just a group of friends," said Maria Andrade, the founder of ABC Breathe. "We wanted a fundraiser that was a little different and something a little out of the ordinary and something that had never been done in Macon before."

After seeing other organizations holding similar events, they thought why not bring it to Macon.

"We saw that there were other communities out around the country doing something similar and thought it would be fun," Andrade said.

ABC Breathe teaches kids the power of conscious breathing, and they often visit schools to teach kids breathing techniques. On their website, they call themselves a "deep breathing initiative."

The event brought out over 100 people to float down the river.

