MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman was arrested Saturday after a traffic stop found cocaine in her wallet and vials of THC oil.

According to a news release, the traffic stop happened on Highway 247 where a deputy was doing speed enforcement and saw a driver going 75 in a 55-mph zone.

The deputy stopped the SUV and spoke to the driver, 36-year-old Sarah Tesfai.

The release says Tesfai told the deputy there was a single marijuana cigarette inside her car.

Deputies then searched inside her car and she reportedly lunged at them when they tried to take her wallet.

The search found cocaine in her wallet, a container with marijuana, and several vials of THC oils called AK-47 dank vapes.

She was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I or II narcotics) and obstruction of law enforcement.

Her bond was set at $13,180.

