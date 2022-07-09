Macon woman attacked by man asking for cigarettes at gas station

Daniella Finney says it happened Tuesday afternoon on Bloomfield Road.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says she was attacked and beaten outside a gas station by a man who asked her to buy cigarettes.

Danielle Finney says it happened Tuesday afternoon on Bloomfield Road.

She says she was heading inside to pay for her gas when the man approached her.

Finney says she told him she didn't have the money for cigarettes. As she headed back to her car she says he grabbed her by the braids, beat her and broke off most of her fingernails.

Then, the man ran off.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the scene and they're investigating.

Finney says she went to the hospital for some bruises.

13WMAZ will have more information about this incident as it develops.