MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman turned 100 Saturday, but by her lifestyle, you wouldn't know she is a century old.

Ellen B. Lee still lives on her own, cooks, works in the yard, and goes to church every Sunday.

Family and friends gathered at Glorious Hope Baptist Church to celebrate.

Lee says the trick to living this long and still enjoying life comes from her faith.

"Well the Lord, I said the Lord let me do what I want to do. I just thank him for everything. He's been good to me, I just thank him, I just thank him, thank him, and thank him," Lee said.

Lee says her favorite memory growing up is going to church.