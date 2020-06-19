MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman is in jail on charges of aggravated assault after an argument with another woman turned violent this week.

According to a news release, it happened on Antioch Heights Road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It was reported to deputies that two women were fighting over a man when 21-year-old Alexis Tharpe pulled out a pistol and fired shots at the other woman and people at the scene.

The other woman was grazed by a bullet and treated by EMS at the scene. No one else was injured.

Bibb deputies and Marshals with the Southeast Regional Task Force arrested Tharpe at her home and she is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal damage to property.

Her bond was set at $17,000. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

