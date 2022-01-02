Driving Me Crazy!: Macon woman concerned about speeders on Leone Drive

"One morning, my grandbaby was walking to her bus stop. We were at the bus stop, but the person decided to run the stop sign and almost hit her," said Sirleaner Usry

MACON, Ga. — Traveling around Central Georgia, we know all the trouble spots. They're places where driving is difficult, or even dangerous.

For one Macon woman, it's a road she walks up and down every day, and she says it's driving her crazy!

"This stuff right here is driving me crazy. Honestly, it's ridiculous," said Sirleaner Usry.

Every weekday morning at 7:30 a.m., Usry walks her granddaughter JaKiyah to the bus stop that sits on the corner of Leone Drive.

"I'm about the only parent or grandparent that stands out here every single day because I want to make sure my baby gets to school. I don't have a car, it's cold, it's raining, some mornings it's hot, but I do what I have to do for her," said Usry.

She says the neighborhood is safe, but there's just one issue...

"The speeders on this street are ridiculous. One morning, my grandbaby was walking to her bus stop. We were at the bus stop, but the person decided to run the stop sign and almost hit her," she said.

She says the only thing that stopped the driver from hitting JaKiyah was their screams.

"This is every morning. I don't know what to do. I have great concerns. I fear for my life as well as hers because I'm also legally blind in my right eye," said Usry.

She calls a family member or friend every morning while walking her granddaughter to the bus stop just in case something happens. She says she's tired of having to do that and something needs to be done about the speeding.

"If we could get speed bumps, better signs saying how fast these people should be going, I feel like we really need the speed bumps. If nothing is done, I feel like they're really going to end up hitting somebody, somebody's kid. It's going to be too late," said Usry.

If you have concerns about the roads in your neighborhood and you live in Macon-Bibb County, you'll need to contact traffic engineering. They will give you a form to fill out and a request to study the neighborhood.