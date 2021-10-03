Macon woman creates subscription box to celebrate small businesses

Each quarter, you can get a box filled with items from central Georgia businesses and artists.

MACON, Ga. — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many small businesses and artists had difficulty reaching new customers to stay afloat.

Instead of bringing in customers, Rachelle Wilson had an idea to bring locally made items right to the customer through a subscription box.

"I knew it was important now more than ever that we shop local and we invest in our community and in the people who make our community cool and fun and interesting and worth visiting," she said.

The quarterly Local Love Boxes will be filled with items from across central Georgia. The first one has a shirt candles, hand-painted tile magnets, and more.

She says each box costs $50, but it's valued at much more than that. She says all of the money raised will go right back to the participating businesses.