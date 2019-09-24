MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two teens carjacked a woman at gunpoint in broad daylight Sunday morning.

According to an incident report, a deputy was sent to the CVS at 1615 Forest Hill Road around 10:40 a.m. Sunday for an armed robbery.

The victim told the deputy that two teens came up to her as she was leaving the pharmacy.

One of the teens was dressed in all black and pointed a handgun at her face before saying, ‘Don’t do anything or say anything or I will shoot you,’ the report says.

They demanded she put her personal belongings on the seat, which included her iPhone XR and key fob to her car.

The report says the suspects couldn’t figure out how to start her car, because it was push to start. Once they figured out how to start it, one of the two teens drove off towards Forest Hill Road and Hall Road.

The other teen drove off in a silver Kia Optima that was reported stolen from an Exxon Station on Napier Ave a few hours earlier.

The report also says the victim’s .38 Rossi SA was inside her stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

