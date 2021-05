The passenger in the vehicle was uninjured

MACON, Ga. — A woman is dead following a car crash in north Macon Saturday morning.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, the driver ran into a backhoe near the intersection of Northside Drive and Holiday Inn Drive.

She was driving a minivan.

She has been identified as 57-year-old Lisa Sailor of Macon. The passenger with her in the car was uninjured.

Jones says the crash happened around 9 a.m. He pronounced her dead at the crash site.