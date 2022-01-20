Macon woman dies after accident on Riley Avenue

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries Tuesday, and she died the following day

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an accident earlier this week left a woman with fatal injuries.

According to a news release, it involved two vehicles and it happened Tuesday on Riley Avenue at Ridge Avenue.

The driver of a Hyundai Accident, 37-year-old Shineka Hughes, was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for her injuries. She died at the hospital Wednesday.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was not identified, but the sheriff’s office says they were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

Anyone with information on the accident can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.