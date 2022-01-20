x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Macon woman dies after accident on Riley Avenue

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries Tuesday, and she died the following day
Credit: WMAZ

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an accident earlier this week left a woman with fatal injuries.

According to a news release, it involved two vehicles and it happened Tuesday on Riley Avenue at Ridge Avenue.

The driver of a Hyundai Accident, 37-year-old Shineka Hughes, was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for her injuries. She died at the hospital Wednesday.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was not identified, but the sheriff’s office says they were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

Anyone with information on the accident can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Macon teen killed in shooting identified, 2nd teen in stable condition

$354 million available to Georgia homeowners for mortgages and utilities | How to apply

In Other News

Central Georgia's top news stories for January 20, 2022 (6:30 a.m.)