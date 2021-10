Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says this is the 46th homicide in Macon this year.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman has died 11 days after being shot while driving down Eisenhower Parkway.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, 59-year-old Harriett Patrick died Wednesday morning after being shot on Oct. 9.

Jones says she was shot as she was riding down Eisenhower Parkway near the Macon State Farmer's Market.

