It happened at I-475S and I-75S

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman died Thursday – two weeks after she was involved in a roll-over crash at I-475S and I-75S.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, 32-year-old Ashley Whittington died just after 9 a.m. at Grady Hospital in Atlanta. Her cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma.

He says she was involved in an accident at the interchange just after midnight on Jan. 20 in her 2005 Acura TL.