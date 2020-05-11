Macon woman dies weeks after hit-and-run accident

The sheriff's office says she was riding her moped down Lynmore Avenue when someone hit her and left the scene

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is our original report from September.

A 59-year-old Macon woman has died almost two months after being hit while riding her moped.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, 59-year-old Pamela Gunnels died Wednesday night at the hospital from her injuries.

Jones says her cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma from the September crash.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Gunnels was riding on her moped around Lynmore Avenue and Desoto Drive the night of September 14.

As she was going west, an unknown person going east hit her and left the scene.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect vehicle as a red Toyota with damage to the front, possibly on the driver’s side.

If you have any information about the accident, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.