Macon woman provides fun facts for neighbors during pandemic

Barbara Loyd changes the sign in her yard every day so people driving by will learn something new

One Macon woman has found a way to provide some fun facts for her neighbors by putting a sign up in her front yard.

Barbara Loyd says every day around noon she changes the sign to a different fun fact.

She says it has caught the attention of many people in the community, and some have even stopped to read the signs.

After hearing about the success her daughter had in her neighborhood, Loyd figured she would give it a try in Macon.

She says she just wants to brighten someone's day while having a little fun during these difficult times.

"What we're doing is just trying to have some fun, even though we can't go out and be anywhere, we can still get creative and the kids in the neighborhood like it," Loyd said.

The grandmother of 11 grandchildren says she wants the world to be a better place for them.

She doesn't plan to stop the fun facts anytime soon.

