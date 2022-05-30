Macon woman in critical condition after being hit by car

Deputies were called about a woman lying in the road at the intersection of Pio Nono Avenue and Carroll Street.

MACON, Ga. — A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened 9:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Pio Nono Avenue and Carroll Street.

According to a news release, deputies were called about an unresponsive woman lying in the road. Investigators found she was the victim of a hit-and-run accident.

The woman was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance and is listed in critical condition. Her name has not been released.

There is also no information available yet about the vehicle that hit her.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.