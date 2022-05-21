Macon woman killed in domestic violence shooting

The events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. No one else was injured.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, it happened at the Windy Hill Manor Apartments on Log Cabin Drive just before 12:30 a.m.

Deputies responded to a call of a person shot. When they got to the scene, they found 27-year-old Gabrilla Harris with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent, where she was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.