Macon woman killed in head-on crash on Highway 96

Officials say the victim was a front-seat passenger in one of the vehicles.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon woman died Wednesday morning after a head-on collision on Highway 96 in Houston County. According to Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin, it happened around 2:30 a.m.

He says the victim, 48-year-old Crystal Burney, was the front seat passenger and was riding with two other women when their vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head-on.

Burney was pronounced dead at the scene. The two women and the driver of the other vehicle did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. This story will be updated as we learn more.

