MACON, Ga. — One woman has found a way to help those who host events for Juneteenth and those who own African American businesses.

Christele Parham, along with her husband, created a campaign called Tune In Macon that promotes local efforts and events going on for Juneteenth. It's a way to show support for the many amazing innovators, creators, and leaders impacting the community in Central Georgia.

"I'm always moved to create things for people that look like me, that need to be inspired. I really didn't want it to be about me, you know? It was more for the people who are already working on something," Parham said.

You can visit the Tune In website for more information about events happening in Macon.

