MACON, Ga. — Mount de Sales Academy in Macon typically uses their campus garden as a teaching tool for students and many of the crops end up on the school cafeteria menu.

When Darrie Schlessinger noticed the garden was empty during the COVID-19 pandemic, she had an idea.

She says she remembered her grandparents having a 'victory garden' during World War 2 to help feed their family and the community.

Schlessinger asked the school if she could use the garden to plant her own 'victory garden' to help her neighbors.

"Give that wonderful bounty to your neighbors and community, and you really get to build up good relationships," she said.

She planted a variety of vegetables and herbs that she hopes will be ready to pick in June and July.

Schlessinger says she also hopes to inspire more people to plant community gardens to provide sustainable food sources even after the pandemic.

