A Macon woman facing federal charges for making bomb threats to a daycare was sentenced Wednesday.

Jasmine Jaquel Bradley, 27, was sentenced to "more than 15 months" in prison for conveying false information and perpetuating a hoax related to bomb threats made to the Child Care Network School on Northside Drive.

RELATED: Daycare worker charged in bomb threats

Bradley admitted to posting a bomb threat on the Facebook page of the daycare in April 2017.

RELATED: Macon daycare worker pleads guilty to making bomb threats

In the post, Bradley said a bomb was planted underneath the center three months ago, and the building would be blown up the next day.

RELATED: Macon daycare employee faces federal charges for making bomb threats

Bradley admitted to sending other threats to several daycares that were being investigated at the time.

Bradley was also given two years probation.

© 2018 WMAZ