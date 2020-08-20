Macon woman shares random acts of kindness for World Humanitarian Day

April Crawley filled her day with kind acts like paying for someone else's meal and donating hygiene products to the homeless.

MACON, Ga. — April Crawley's alumni chapter of the Gamma Sigma Sigma National Service Sorority Incorporated challenged members to spread some kindness in their hometowns for World Humanitarian Day.

So, Crawley packed 30 bags full of personal hygiene products to take to the homeless, including a homeless veteran she met on the way.

She then decided to buy an elderly couple's meal while on her lunch break.

Crawley says one of her favorite projects of the day was writing thank you cards to about a dozen teachers for navigating all the changes during the coronavirus pandemic.

To top off her day of giving, she donated toys and books to a local church for their Sunday school children.

Crawley says her goal wasn't to get attention, but to prove the power of even a small good deed.

"Things as little as making sure that we recycle or energy conservation, all the way to paying for someone behind us in a drive-thru for their dinner, paying it forward. So I wanted them to see that not only can you do large service projects, you can do small things to impact someone's day and make them smile," she said.

Crawley says as life starts to get busy again with school starting and people returning to work, she hopes people will still pause every once in a while to help out someone else.