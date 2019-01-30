MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at the Waverly Pointe Apartment complex located at 624 Forest Hill Road around 7 p.m. Tuesday.



According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Zaria Jackson was shot in the thigh from outside of her apartment.



Jackson was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.



This case is under investigation. If you have any information on this shooting, you can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.



