MACON, Ga. — A 21-year-old Macon woman was hospitalized Tuesday after being shot in the parking lot of a public housing complex.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 9 a.m. at Pendleton Homes on Houston Avenue.

It was reported to them that a 21-year-old woman was shot in the parking lot back by the J buildings in the complex.

She was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.

There is no information on a suspect yet.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

'This just shouldn't have happened': Midwife sued after baby dies during home birth

'Demon' baby ultrasound shocks parents

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.