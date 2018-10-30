A Macon woman says she watched three thieves steal a TV from her home on a live surveillance feed.

According to a Bibb County police report, the woman called in around 2:54 p.m. Thursday to report a burglary in progress at her home on John Kennedy Drive in west Macon

The report says she was not at home, but was still watching the burglary take place on the live feed.

The suspects loaded the TV and other items into a 2009 Honda Accord.

The report says a responding deputy ran after the suspects on foot, catching just the driver of the car, 18-year-old Jayden Diez Harden.

All stolen items were recovered from inside the suspects' car, which was later impounded.

Harden was arrested and investigators are looking for the other two suspects.

