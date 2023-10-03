Macon woman went missing Tuesday night. Here's what we know

Angela Eaton was last seen at her home at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

MACON, Ga. — A 54-year-old woman has not been seen since 10 p.m. Tuesday night, and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding her, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

They say Angela Eaton was last seen at her home in the 1900 block of Wesleyan Drive Tuesday night.

The sheriff's office says Eaton left her home without letting any of her family members know, and she also left her purse and house keys behind.

It is reported that Eaton also has bipolar disorder and left without her medication, the sheriff's office said.

According to the press release, Eaton has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. When she was last seen, they say she was wearing a camo print shirt and blue jeans pants.

If you have any information about Eaton's location, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office asks you to call either the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.



