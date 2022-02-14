Macon woman with disabilities defies odds to marry love of her life on Valentine's Day

"To know that all the stuff that I'm going through physically that he's willing to give up part of his life, and things that he'd do to make sure that I'm OK."

MACON, Ga. — Valentine's Day is a special day for many couples, but it's especially important for one disabled Macon woman who said "I do" to the love of her life.

Joyce Mason-Mosley found the love of her life, Ronnie Mosley, a little over a year ago.

"I fell in love. I'm just so grateful," Joyce said.

Their families have known each other for quite a while, but one morning, Ronnie worked on Joyce's car.

"He was there on time, he's been on time ever since. I told my best friend Lucile, I said, 'Something in the air, I feel it with him,'" she said.

"It's just a phenomenal feeling to know that all the stuff that I'm going through physically that he's willing to give up part of his life, and things that he'd do to make sure that I'm OK and to love me just for who I am," she said.

Joyce Mason-Mosley has bad asthma, and during an attack 21 years ago, she took a big fall, breaking her ankle in three places. Since then, she's gone from wheelchairs to walkers, to canes and to crutches.

"With my asthma and then the screws in my leg, It's like appointments after appointments after appointments every day. Out of the week, I know I make 12 doctor's appointments," she said.

Many doctors told her she would never walk again, but she had a different idea.

"Trust and believe in yourself. Don't let anyone tell you what you can't do," she said.

Through it all, Ronnie has stood right by her side.

"He has been there for every appointment. He'd have cut work out, he have told people cars and trucks he had to fix, 'Oh, I can't do it because I have to take Joyce to the doctor,'" she said.

A lesson her dad told her is one that she stands by to this day.

"You know, when it's storming, raining, and you see people pull to the side of the road, he was like, 'No, you don't stop. You just keep pushing, baby, you just keep going. If you got to do it a little slower, that's fine. Just don't stop, don't give up,'" she said.