'This is not a salon; this is an experience': Macon women open new beauty bar

The owners of The Kaviar Beauty Bar say their downtown spot is a one-stop shop for all things cosmetic

MACON, Ga. — There’s a new beauty bar in downtown Macon and its owners say it’s a “one-stop shop” for all things cosmetic.

Andria Sands and Leigha Axom officially opened The Kaviar Beauty Bar on September 5.

“We birthed a whole business and it’s really coming together,” Sands said.

Kaviar offers a wide range of services. The beauty bar employs stylists, a licensed esthetician, a barber, a nail technician, and makeup artists.

“God sent us some amazing people and they’re booked and busy around here,” Sands said.

Folks can get facials, their hair, makeup and nails done, and even get their teeth bedazzled.

“Whatever it is you want, we’ve got it for you,” Axom said.

When you walk inside Kaviar, it’s decorated in pink. The lounge room’s whimsical yet cozy atmosphere creates a relaxed feel.

“Pretty much we wanted it to be sort of dark, lounge style. We didn’t want it to be a typical salon look. We wanted it to feel like nightlife in here,” Sands said.

Each expert has their own room and each room has different décor. Andria’s hair studio space is dark and has black and red geometric shapes covering the walls with gold accents, while the barber’s room sits next to a window. That room has blue walls resembles a traditional barbershop.

“We wanted every room to have a different feel,” Axom said.

They even offer complimentary wine, water and snacks to their customers.

“Customer service is amazing because that’s our #1 thing we focus on,” Axom said. “This is not a salon; this is an experience and that’s what we want it to be.”

But Andria says kids are welcome too.

“This is not just a place for just adults. I mean, we have wine, but we have juices for the kids as well,” Sands said.

Axom and Sands were working together as makeup artists at Belk when Axom approached Sands and asked her if she wanted to be an entrepreneur.

“She talked to a few people and everybody was down with the idea, but they didn’t catch on. Then she met me,” Sands said. “And she told me about the idea and I was like, ‘I am definitely down.'"

Axom already had a business caked “Kaviar Cosmetics” and Sands knew she wanted to own a beauty bar, so the pair decided to combine the names and The Kaviar Beauty Bar was born.

“It’s just been beautiful. It’s just been beyond words,” Axom said.

Axom and Sands say they specialize in all different types of hair and they welcome everyone inside their salon.

“We don’t want them to feel like a customer or client, we want them to feel like family,” Sands.