MACON, Ga. — A 5-month-old and her parents were injured after a single-car wreck on I-475 north Sunday night.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said it happened near the I-75 split just before midnight.

The release said it was reported that 19-year-old Rachel Gonzales of Norcross, Georgia was driving north in a 2002 Chevy Suburban when she lost control, hitting a guardrail and causing the car to roll over.

The sheriff's office said 20-year-old Mario Ortiz Mira and their 5-month-old daughter were also in the car, and the baby was ejected.

The release said whole family was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health to be treated and all are in stable condition.

The roadway was closed for a short time as investigators looked at the scene, but it is now clear.

The accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about it can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

