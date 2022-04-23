Macon Youth Expo makes program to keep kids mentally and physically healthy

The event brought awareness for youth programs to keep kids mentally and physically healthy.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday in Macon, the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential held the Macon Youth Expo.

The event brought awareness for youth programs to keep kids mentally and physically healthy.

Event coordinators say these programs have been scientifically proven to work and teach kids life skills.

Lessons from the programs aim to teach kids about negotiation, consent, and general education.

We spoke to the director of GCAPS's community based initiatives, Dion Walker-Smith to find out why event the event is so important.

"We just want to make sure they're protected. We want to give them information on how they can prevent STI'S, unwanted pregnancies, how they can be successful. We want them to graduate from high school and go on to college or into employment and so this talks about programming, how we can accomplish that and the thing it's free," she said.

The expo was free and open to everyone at the Rosa Jackson Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to noon on Maynard Street.

Those that went were able to enjoy food trucks, music and other fun activities like a 360 photo booth.