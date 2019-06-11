MACON, Ga. — Jada Parish says life has not always been a walk in the park.

She believes the support and friendship from a mentor would change things for the better. Jada says the perfect mentor for her is someone she can be honest with.

"I like doing makeup. I like going to the mall," Jada said.

Jada is a shy 17-year-old who hasn't always had a picture-perfect life.

"I suffer from bipolar one, and I suffer from depression, so it can be really hard for me to do everyday tasks that other people do," Jada said.

Looking for a fresh start, Jada left Macon for North Carolina during ninth grade. Instead that new start turned into a trip down the wrong path.

"Shoplifting, drugs, doing inappropriate things in public places. Stuff like that," Jada said.

She also dropped out of high school. That is when her mom brought her back to Macon.

"We've had Jada since she was born," Marelda Parish said.

Marelda has taken care of Jada since birth.

"I think Jada is incredibly wonderful and gifted child, who came into our lives when our husband and I were old," Marelda said.

Because of that, Parish hopes for a mentor who can connect with her daughter.

"I wanna be able to say what I need to say, and get out what I need to get out without the feeling that I'm being judged," Parish said.

Jada is looking for a mentor who will help her explore her community, her talents, her potential.

"Some kids like me don't have dads or don't have moms, so that is also I think important ⁠— for them to just look up to someone who is older to fill a gap that they don't have," Jada said.

When Jada grows up she would like to be psychologist because she can empathize with people who face adversity.

