Ta'Meria Evans took her first steps since the shooting Wednesday. She describes what happened when she was shot.

MACON, Ga. — The 10-year-old Macon girl who was shot in the back while inside her home last Wednesday is talking about what happened.

Ta'Meria Evans took her first steps since the shooting. Her mom Kyerra O'Neal posted videos of her daughter walking the hospital halls to Facebook and shared them with 13WMAZ.

Evans told WMAZ says she's feeling good, but she's still in pain. After the shooting, Evans was rushed into emergency surgery and is now recovering in the hospital.

Evans spoke to 13WMAZ reporter Ashlyn Webb over the phone Wednesday evening and explained what she remembers about last Wednesday night.

"I was in the closet and I was finding me some clothes. Then, I turned on the light, and I sat down in the floor trying to find me some clothes, and that was when they started shooting and I got shot," Evans said. "When they stopped shooting, I went with my mama, in the living room with my mama, and I laid on the sofa until the police came."

Bibb County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the shooting. Now, a $1,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest. We asked what Evans would say to the person who shot her.

"Like I told my mother, I pray to God, whoever did this, God is going to get them. I promise you he is," Evans said.

Evans says she wants to thank the Macon community for their thoughts and prayers.