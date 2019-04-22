MACON, Ga. — This weekend, churches throughout Central Georgia celebrated Easter weekend.

The people at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church kicked off their Sunday morning on Coleman Hill in Macon with their 102nd sunrise Easter service.

"We had wonderful music, and we had a wonderful preacher who talked about how often we think about empty as being a bad thing," said Mulberry Street UMC's Reverend, Matt Woodbery. "Today empty is a good thing, because the tomb is empty, and we celebrate our risen Christ."

Grace Corner Reverend Antonie Walker joined Mulberry's congregation to deliver the sunrise sermon.

"Sunrise service is happening all over the country and in many parts of the world today, so there's a sense of connection," said Walker. "It is exciting and chilly, but it is definitely a good day."

People began gathering at Coleman Hill Park as early as 6 a.m.

In addition to a beautiful sunrise and sermon, attendees also heard songs from the Mulberry Men's Group.

"We offer our thanks and praise to the Lord, but also to say to our community, come join us,'" said Woodbery.

After the sunrise service, Mulberry Street UMC held another worship service and a biscuit breakfast at their church.