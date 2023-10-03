Macon teen arrested, charged after stealing car on Hawthorn Road

It started when deputies responded to a call in the 1500 block of Hawthorn Street.

MACON, Ga. — A teen was arrested and charged on Tuesday after an armed car hijacking in Macon, according to a press release form the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say on Tuesday morning just before 1 a.m. deputies responded to a call in the 1500 block of Hawthorn Street.

The caller said he was outside near his car when he was approached by two teens. One had a gun and demanded the man's car.

The teens took the car and drove away. No one was injured, the release says.

On Tuesday afternoon, just before 1 p.m., investigators found three teens wearing ski masks with the stolen car in the 1400 block of Twin Pines Drive.

The release says when investigators attempted to make contact with the teens, they ran away on foot.

One of the teens was arrested with the keys to the stolen car on him.

The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old boy from Macon. He was taken to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Headquarters for further investigation, the release says.

The teen was then taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center where he was charged with Motor Vehicle Hijacking and Obstruction of Officers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.