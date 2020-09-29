Monument restorer Jonathan Appell taught Central Georgians how to keep a cemetery looking spic and span

MACON, Ga. — What better way to bring in the fall season than with a visit to your local cemetery?

Right now, Connecticut conservator Jonathan Appell is taking that idea one step further by traveling to 48 cemeteries in 48 days.

The restorer decided to take his expertise on brings historical monuments back to life on the road with free classes in every state in the continent.

During that journey, Appell's travels brought him to Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon to show Central Georgians how to clean and fix headstones that been broken or worn down over time.

"It's about paying respect to the past and the generations before us," says Appell. "It's important to try to pay tribute to all the people that lived here in the past, but also the artists that created the monuments."

Appell has worked with monuments and headstones since the 1980s.

He says that one of the most interesting aspects of the trip has been how different and similar cemeteries can be no matter which part of the country they are in.

"It's hard for me to pick favorites every region is so different," says Appell. "Things can be so different, but there's a lot of commonality at the same time."

Appell says that monuments in Southern cemeteries like Rose Hill are prone to lichens, moss, and molds growing into the stone, something very uncommon in dryer parts of the United States.

During his time in Macon, Appell walked Central Georgians and out of town visitors through the process of making a headstone look as good as new.

On some of his cemetery stops, Appell was joined by Rose Hill's resident restorer Joey Fernandez.