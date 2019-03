MACON, Ga. — A Macon man died in a car accident just after 9 p.m. Saturday evening, that's according to Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones says 37-year-old Marcus Carswell was driving when he lost control of the car and hit a tree.

It happened at the intersection of Napier and Brentwood Avenue.

Carswell was pronounced dead on-scene.

No one else was injured.