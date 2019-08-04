MACON, Ga. — Amerson River Park finished second in voting for a national award for best public park in the country, and fans are still celebrating.

Bibb County recognized the people and crews who help maintain the park, including new Interim Director for Parks and Beautification, Randell Hunt.

People also thanked the county's public works and solid waste disposal.

Mayor Robert Reichert and Commissioners Larry Schlesinger, Valerie Wynn, and Mayor Pro-Tem Al Tillman were there.

Amerson lost to McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Arizona, by a little more than 100 votes.

"So how ironic is it that the flood of '94 terminated the original use of this land, and here we are more than 20 years later and we're celebrating the capitalization of that unfortunate natural disaster," said Vice President for Development for NewTown Macon, Erin Keller.

Schlesinger also thanked the public for their support and for posting Instagram selfies in the park in order to get more votes in the competition.