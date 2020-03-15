MACON, Ga. — Beatrice Brown has been a writer since before she can remember, and now she's sharing that gift with children from her hometown.

Brown was born and raised in Unionville, Georgia.

Now with the release of her third book, "A Day in the Life of Mother Goose", Brown is ready to get more kids excited about reading.

"I try to write books that are fun for children, that will hopefully inspire them to fall in love with reading," Brown said. "I try to inspire kids to want to read."

Before she decided to pursue her writing career, Brown taught special education students in Monroe County and Augusta for almost 40 years. During her time as a teacher, Brown says she was always writing.

With her newest book, Brown wants to engage with kids who may have difficulties reading. It even includes a rap.

"I see that if children aren't reading by the end of third grade, a lot of times... they end up in our prison system. I definitely want to bring that number down," Brown said.

"A Day in the Life of Mother Goose" takes some new and interesting spins on many of the nursery rhymes we know and love.

"I think we brought it up to the 21st century," Brown said.

You can find Brown's book at Barnes & Noble.

