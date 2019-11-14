MACON, Ga. — Rutland middle-schoolers get the opportunity to learn about agriculture, caring after live animals.

It's a first for Korey West.

"I never thought I'd be holding a cow before," West said.

Many students like Fisher Hopkins grew up around animals.

He takes what he learns from school back to the farm where he helps out down the street from his house.

"Teaches us a lot of skills in life, and later in life, we'll have these skills in ag so we'll learn how to build stuff we can learn how to do all the stuff with cows and plants and everything, so it teaches us job skills when we get older," Hopkins said.

"Agriculture is our number 1 industry in the state of Georgia and it's important that we prepare students for the pipeline of that industry," Bibb County Schools Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Director Cassandra Washington said.

She says as more students join their agriculture program, the more space they need.

"We've kind of made an area for our animals, but we want them to have the conditions that are comfortable so kids can really understand how to care for animals as well," Washington said.

The Bibb County School District owns property off of Bethel

Church Road in south Bibb which school leaders say could be the potential site for the agriculture arena.

"One of the goals is to actually host shows for our students and for our surrounding counties so we can develop the competition for FFA directly in Bibb County," Rutland Middle Agriculture Teacher Robbie Bartlett said.

This group of Future Farmers of America students would be glad to have it.

"We wouldn't have to travel as much and have to load up our cows if we had something right here," Lainey Floyd said.

Northeast, Rutland High and Middle School, and Heard Elementary all have agriculture programs.

Cassandra Washington says they'll expand it to the new Appling Middle School once it opens.

